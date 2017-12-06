Volunteers Spend Their Day of Caring At Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center

Several non-profits benefited from the local projects for this Day of Caring Holiday Edition

DULUTH, Minn. – United Way’s Day of Caring lets volunteers pitch in at local non-profits by doing what they do best, volunteer.

Safe Haven in Duluth works with women and children who have been affected by domestic violence.

Volunteers were in the kitchen helping out and had it smelling like fresh baked cookies.

The kids will bring the cookies home and decorate them with their family.

“It’s just another thing we can do for them to help get them into the holiday spirit and enjoy the season a little bit,” said Safe Haven Volunteer Coordinator Hilary Hintsala.

It’s something that some of the families don’t get to do often.

“Just getting things ready for other families that aren’t going to be able to provide the type of things that they would want to provide for their kids, so it’s just a really great day for the community to get together and help each other out,” said Hintsala.

On this Day of Caring volunteers also helped put stamps on envelopes to get mail sent out, which is cost effective for Safe Haven.