Students Host a Race for the Robots

Local students brought a semester long project to life.

DULUTH, Minn.- One class at Lake Superior College has students tinkering all semester to create an obstacle winning robot.

The semester goal is to have your group’s robot, make all the twists and turns, and even throw a ball.

Students said the class brings on new challenges but working together, using one another strengths made it possible.

“It was nerve racking,”LSC student Sophia Morinville said. “But very exciting to see that something that was in our minds can actually come out and perform a task.”

The competition also gives students real world experience, working together in various trades.