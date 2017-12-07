Christmas Bazaar Held Today

Funds Raised go to St. Scholastica Monastarey

DULUTH, Minn.-With the holiday shopping season in full swing, that means the giving season is here too.

Today, the annual St. Scholastica Monastery Christmas Bazaar was held to fulfill all your shopping needs, while also giving back to a good cause.

All of the proceeds of the event go to help the monastery, all while providing a smile to shopper’s faces.

“What’s really fun is the spirit … it’s the people enjoying themselves and just coming together,” said Sister Theresa Spinler, a monastery member.

To find out more about the Monastery and how you can give, visit this website: www.duluthbenedictines.org.