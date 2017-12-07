Congressional Candidate Pete Stauber Has New Campaign Headquarters

Headquarters are Located in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Congressional candidate Pete Stauber has some new digs in Hermantown.

The republican, who’s trying to unseat Rep. Rick Nolan, had a grand opening for his campaign headquarters today at 4690 Miller Trunk Highway in Suite 700.

The candidate told Fox 21 that he wants his campaign to focus on the issues, rather than what’s been going on in Washington lately.

“I’m running on a positive message, issue oriented campaign, and I think the conservative message resonates with the vast majority of Eighth District voters,” Stauber said.

To find out more about Stauber, visit this website: petestauberforcongress.com.