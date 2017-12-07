Duluth Fifth Graders Learn About STEM

Careers in STEM include Medical Scientists, Computer Programmers, Civil Engineers and Cost Estimators

DULUTH, Minn. – Fifth graders at Duluth Public Schools are dabbling into science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

This week students visited the 148th Fighter Wing to use technology that real scientists use like 3–d printers, rovers and robots.

The purpose of the program we’re told is to help build confidence in students and give them a passion for STEM.

Teachers tell us it’s critical to expose students to STEM around the fifth grade.

“The STEM career pathways are really important to our program, so that they can see how this could impact their future and taking something their passionate about and doing something great with it,” said STARBASE Minnesota Program Director Charity Rupp.

The 148th Fighter Wing served as the backdrop for the program, because many of the personnel there use STEM every day.