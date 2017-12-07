Eveleth-area Nonprofits Awarded Over $10,000 in Grants

EVELETH, Minn. – Eveleth area nonprofit groups have been awarded more than $10,000 for projects including tutoring, social services, youth activities, and education.

The Eveleth Area Community Foundation Fund issued to awards as part of its 2017 grant round.

The 2017 recipients are:

Volunteers in Education – $2,235 for a volunteer training program in Eveleth and Gilbert

The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Inc. – $2,500 for the Buddy Backpacks program

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota – $2,500 for agency’s Family Resource Center

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines – $2,000 for the Girl Scout Leadership Pathways program in Eveleth

Advocates for Family Pease – $1,000 for teen-dating violence education program.

“We are all very excited about awarding these grants,” said Advisory Board Vice Chair Georgia Day. “This is far and away the biggest grant round we’ve ever had. It’s exciting to see the fund’s growing ability to help more and more worthwhile organizations in the area. I think we’ve now granted funds to support the good work of more than 20 local organizations.”

Grant applications for 2018 will be accepted this spring. A letter of intent to apply is due by Feb. 15.

For more information visit evelethareacommunityfoundation.com