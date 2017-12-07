Franken Faces New Allegations, Weighing Future

Franken Announcement Coming at 10:45 a.m.

WASHINGTON-Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and vanishing support from fellow Democrats, appears to be on the brink of resigning from the Senate.

Franken scheduled an announcement for Thursday at 10:45 a.m. which will be aired on Fox 21 and live streamed on our Facebook page. His office did tweet Wednesday evening that he had not made “a final decision” on resigning.

But a majority of the Senate’s Democrats called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman emerged Wednesday morning saying he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006.

Hours later, another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed “a handful of flesh” on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009. That brought the number of women alleging misconduct by Franken to at least eight.