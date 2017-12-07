Hucklebeary Pop-Up Offers Unique Goods, Services

Hucklebeary Founder Emily Ekstrom is Looking to Provide Northlanders with Unique Gifts and Services

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council in Duluth is once again sponsoring three local business owners this holiday season, giving them a free space to set up a storefront from November through January.

One of the shops known as Hucklebeary is located along Superior Street across from the Duluth Coffee Company.

The store’s founder is a UMD alumnus and recently moved back to the Twin Ports from the Metro area.

Emily Ekstrom says she’s thankful for this opportunity and wants to provide a creative space for people to shop and work on projects.

“Being back in the Northland I just want to give back to the community and share my experiences of what I’ve learned after I’ve graduated and that’s a lot with retail and paper.”

Hucklebeary has a retail space with unique items in the front and an open area for crafting and other projects in the back.

The store will be hosting workshops from time-to-time in the next two months.

