Local business man holds toy drive for second year

Mike Letica is holding the "Make Every Child Smile" toy drive

DULUTH, Minn. – With Christmas coming up just around the bend, some families have a hard time putting gifts under the trees. One local business man is trying to help out those families buy organizing a toy drive.

Mike Leticia is organizing the “Make Every Child Smile” toy drive. He hopes to be able to deliver toys to families who may have missed out on other opportunities from other organizations. Last year, they were able to collect more than $5,000 worth of gifts, to distribute to families and organization, like the Valley Youth Center.

“The kids were so thankful,” Valley Youth Center’s Angelo Simone said. “To watch them stand there in line, and they’re behaving, and their eyes light up when they see the stuff on the tables. It was cool to see the smiles on all the kids faces.”

There is a big push for toys to be dropped off at Mr. D’s in West Duluth on Friday and Saturday.

Other locations include:

Gary Milk House

A.J. Tanning

Big Daddy’s Burgers

Curtis Oil