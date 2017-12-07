Mixing Up Holiday Cocktails with Vikre Distillery

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s Brett Scott stopped by Vikre Distillery located in Duluth’s Canal Park to test out a few holiday cocktails.

Visitor Experience and Events Manager Chelsy Whittington poured two cocktails from the distillery’s taproom.

The Orange Whip includes Ovrevann Aquavit, Bent Paddle Bent Hop Syrup as well as grapefruit, lemon and orange juice. The beverage is then kegged to give it some fizz.

The Russian Expat includes Vikre’s Ovrevann Aquavit, Duluth Coffee Company Coffee, whole milk and sugar. The cocktail is then clarified through a process called milk washing.

Also this holiday season, Vikre is giving back to the community by planting a tree for every bottle sold.

The Distillery is partnering with non-profit organization American Forests to plant the trees.

American Forests works worldwide to restore forests. Since 2007, over 350,000 trees have been planted in the Superior National Forest.

