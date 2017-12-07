Northland Commemorates Pearl Harbor On the 76th Anniversary

Many from the older generation say they want to pass down the history of Pearl Harbor onto the younger generation

DULUTH, Minn. – Dec. 7, 1941, is a date that many will never forget. It’s the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Every year the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) has a ceremony to remember the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor and this year was no different.

Laying the wreath in the harbor has a heartfelt meaning.

The numbers of World War II veterans are diminishing and so are the survivors of the attack.

The ceremony helps try to keep the memory alive.

“The first commemoration ceremony, I ever, I came here at the DECC years ago, the room was full of World War II Veterans there were very few that were my age that were here,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 137 Chairman Bob Woods. “But today I came here and we had one.”

For some the attack on Pearl Harbor hits close to home.

Dwight Nelson is the commander of the American Legion Post 28 and his father served in the Philippines.

Nelson remembers the vivid stories his father shared with him and how important they are.

“There’s so little being done now and it should not be forgotten,” said Nelson. “The good parts of our history should not be forgotten and just set aside as just another day.”

Overall the point that was stressed is how events like Pearl Harbor must continue to be remembered and it’s another way to honor the men and women who served for our country.