St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Officer

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest member, an 18-month old German Shepard from the Czech Republic.

K-9 Wesson and his partner Deputy Ryan Smith, will work in the northern part of St. Louis County.

K-9 Wesson will be trained in both narcotics detection and search and apprehension. He is certified to work patrol after completing a 12 week training program last month. His addition to the team brings the force back up to full strength at four K-9s.

The AMSOIL Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation contributed $7,500 to help with the purchase and training of K-9 Wesson.