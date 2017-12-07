Superior Police Department Awarded Domestic, Sexual Violence Grant

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department announced Thursday that it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) grant totaling over $440,900 over the next three years.

The “OVW Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking” grant is designed to encourage partnerships among our local government, courts, victim service providers, coalitions, and sexual assault crisis centers to ensure victims of these crimes are treated seriously. Goals of the program are to increase victim safety and offender accountability.

According to Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, visible results of the grant will be improved policies and procedures for the way services are delivered to victims, as well as increased offender accountability and improved risk factor analysis to help keep victims safer after the offense has been reported to Douglas County authorities.

The grant will fund the wages and benefits for a detective, who will provide full-time attention and investigative resources to these victims. A CASDA employee will also work part-time with the detective to improve desired outcomes of these situations.

The Superior Police Department has also unveiled a special marked vehicle to show support and raise awareness for issues surrounding domestic and sexual violence. One squad car has been trimmed in purple and adorned with the Domestic Violence Awareness ribbon, and other awareness graphics, including contact information for CASDA.