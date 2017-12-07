UWS Yellowjacket Student Athletes Caroling For Cans

UWS has participated in Caroling For Cans for more than four years

SUPERIOR, Wis. -About 300 student athletes from University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) were out in Superior going door-to-door singing your favorite Christmas carols.

They’re caroling for cans, so they can donate non-perishable food to a local food shelf.

This is one of the many activities the Yellowjackets do for their week of giving.

Athletes say this helps build team spirit while giving Christmas cheer.

“The community does so much for us and helps us out. They give us a lot of support at meets and they help us in so many ways,” said Alex Dzikonski, UWS Track & Field. “We just want to try and give back to them.”

Last year students received more than 500 pounds of food.