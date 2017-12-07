Veterans honored at the 13th annual Veterans Remembrance Dinner

The grandson of a fallen WW2 veteran spoke at the event

DULUTH, Minn. – It was the 13th annual Veterans Remembrance Dinner at The Depot in Duluth on Wednesday. Veterans and their families came together over dinner, shared stories, and honored those who served, and are currently serving overseas.

“It’s very important to the families and veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces to realize that there are people out here that are still willing to keep alive the spirit, the memory of those who have gone before us, and really appreciate those serving in the armed forces today, protecting the freedoms we hold near and dear,” guest speaker Hans Wronka said.

Wronka shared the story of his grandfather, First Lt. Loren Hintz – an aviator who lost his life when his aircraft was shot down over Italy in the last few days of the war in Europe.