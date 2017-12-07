WisDOT Warns of Difficult Travel for Friday Afternoon

WISCONSIN – The first major snowfall is expected to hit areas of northern Wisconsin Friday, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be cautious and plan ahead when traveling.

While snow has already impacted some northern areas of the state, flurries are expected to spread to the southern and eastern parts of the state, with high amounts toward Lake Michigan.

WisDOT has offered the following tips for drivers:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.

Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

Use brakes carefully. Brake early. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good condition.

Don’t get overconfident in your 4×4 vehicle.

Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions.

For the latest travel information visit www.511wi.gov