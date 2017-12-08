Construction Plans Set for Cloquet Avenue

City officials said lanes will remain open throughout the construction.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The construction plans for Cloquet Avenue are finalized, making it more pedestrian friendly.

The two mile long stretch hasn’t been worked on in 20 years. The top two inches of the road will be replaced with new asphalt. Improvements are planned for the sidewalk corners to be extended, at the intersection between 9th and 13th street. This will shorten the distance pedestrians have to cross the street.

“So it makes it much safer environment for pedestrians to cross and also creates some traffic calming effects,” Assistant City Engineer John Anderson said. “Where it should slow down traffic and make it easier for people to cross the street.”

In addition pedalists can look forward to bike lanes. The beautification plans to spruce up the street include planting trees and colored concrete. Work will begin in may 2018.

City officials said during the course of construction traffic will remain open.