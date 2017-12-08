Student Craft Show Gives Back to Local Families

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Students at Cooper Elementary School are working to ensure local families have presents under the tree.

The 14th annual Holiday Craft Show has raised $42,000 over the years. Fundraising is a school wide effort, each class creates a basket for the silent auction. Students also sell their holiday crafts.

Teachers told FOX21 the event gives something to everyone.

“It is an amazing lesson to know that they are creating something for someone else and they take it to heart,” third grade teacher Sandy Archambeau said. “They do such a wonderful job.”

To find out the Christmas lists from the those in need; the school works with local families, The Harbor House, and CASDA. The teachers who started the fundraiser are now retired but still come back to help with the holiday shop.