Active Adventures: Positive Energy Outdoors Winter Camp

Winter Camps will be Available for Children in December, January and February

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures Steph Love with Positive Energy Outdoors stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about upcoming winter camps.

Positive Energy Outdoors looks to encourage people and animal powered exploration of the outdoors.

Winter Break Day Camp will give children three days to explore and play outdoors.

In addition to snowshoeing and learning winter survival skills, participants will also meet the sled dog team and draft horses.

Camp will be offered December 27 – 29.

For a full list of upcoming camps, click here.