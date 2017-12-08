The DECC Welcomes All For the 2017 Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show

This year's show featured the U.S. Army Experience, animal exhibit and prizes and certificates

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) is the place to be for the Fifth Annual Arrowhead Ice Winter and Fishing Show.

“It’s a great show, comes once a year,” said Show Manager Chris Navrati. “It’s a national circuit show all the manufacturers are here and it’s family friendly and we hope everyone can come out.”

It’s a three day extravaganza where more than 150 vendors and thousands of people check out winter sports equipment and gear.

You’ll also learn a lot while you’re here.

“I’m actually looking for the rods with the built in holders, so if anybody knows where to find them please call me,” said Guest Sheila Schneider.

Ice fishing is popular in the Northland and you don’t have to be a hardcore ice fisherman.

“There’s people that never iced fished before and they’re just kind of interested to see the product and then there’s people that are ice fishing everyday they possibly can, so it’s really all through the spectrum,” said Eskimo Product Line Manager Ben Jerry.

It’s the second show for Mike and Sheila Schneider who got married on a dock and had a boat procession on the lake.

The couple is a fan of the sport.

How often do you go ice fishing?

“A few times a week at least,” said Mike.

“Too much, probably two to three times a week,” said Sheila.

Last Nov. Darran Greene’s business partner appeared on the TV show Shark Tank. Line Cutterz has a ring that can cut fishing line. The Duluth native says it’s rewarding to be back in his hometown for the show

“I wanted to come back, meet people,” said Greene. “We have a lot of people coming through and you know, supporting us, which is awesome.”

The catch of the day is the show continues Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.