Duluth YMCA Decorates Underwater Christmas Tree

Swimmers between the ages of 5-13 decorated the tree

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Family YMCA is diving its way into Christmas decorations.

The swim team had it’s holiday party.

Since they are swimmers they decided to decorate the Christmas tree that’s at the bottom of the pool.

The team used clothespins and glow sticks.

When they weren’t decorating the tree, the team did some relays, so they can remain active for practice.

“It’s a lot for the kids to get together and build their friendships they have on the team and just for something fun and unexpected when people come and have active time at the Y,” said Aquatics Instructor Sara Eder.

The team is halfway through the season and the holiday party also celebrates those accomplishments.