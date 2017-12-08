Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear at the DECC

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show will Include Eskimo Fishing Gear

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter show is kicking off Friday and will run through Sunday.

Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear will be on hand to feature exhibitors offering one-of-a-kind products that won’t be found at any retail store.

Event organizers invite everyone in the Northland to take advantage of show specials at unbelievable pricing.

The crew from Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear spoke to FOX 21’s Brett Scott about the importance of knowing how thick the ice is before making your way out on the lake.

The team brought in an ice auger, winter clothing which also serves as a life preserver, and an ice pick.

New at the show this year is the “ICE BOX”; a spin on traditional seminars.

DATES AND HOURS:

Friday December 8th, 2017 – 12:00pm (noon) – 8:00p.m.

Saturday December 9th, 2017 – 10:00am – 8:00p.m.

Sunday December 10th, 2017 – 10:00am – 4:00p.m.

TICKET PRICES:

13 & Up $10.00

12 & Under – FREE