Lights go on for another year at Marcia Hales’ house

Thanks to the help of the neighborhood, Hales' lights shine for yet another season

DULUTH, Minn. – After almost not happening this year, the lights are lit and the public is invited to come check out Marcia Hales’ lights display.

Marcia Hales loved looking at Christmas lights as a kid, and now her light display on park point has been a tradition for many families for several years. After announcing that last year might be her last for putting up the lights, her neighbor Jim Braulik offered to help keep that tradition alive.

“Jim volunteered to jump in and help, and he’s been just stellar in all that we’ve done this year,” Hales said. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Hales’ light display features over 300,000 lights. She has been setting up these lights for more than 20 years.