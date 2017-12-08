Local Orthodontist Office asks Patients to Donate Toys

Carlson Orthodontics had patients donate toys rather than pay for the visit.

DULUTH, Minn.- It can be expensive to replace a lost or broken retainer, but a Duluth orthodontist office offered an alternative.

This past year Carlson Orthodontics asked patients to bring in a present and write a story about their lost retainer in exchange for a brand new one. The presents are donated to the Duluth Police Department.

“I think it’s good on both ends, it frees up some of their funds,” marketing coordinator Jeannie Johnston said. “I mean everyone has bills and things they need to pay for and we understand that. That’s why we give them this opportunity to bring in a toy.”

The Duluth police officers will give the presents to children in crisis situations.