Partisan Divide Deepens Over Walker Investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The deep partisan divide over the secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s recall has reignited in the face of an investigatory report released this week.

The report from Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel recommends that those behind seizing personal emails from scores of Republicans across the state and not keeping them secure be held in contempt.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Schimels’ report reinforces the GOP belief that the probe was an abuse of power for partisan purposes.

But state superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers calls the report “political retaliation.”

Walker’s campaign spokesman declined to comment, saying the report speaks for itself.