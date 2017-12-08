Residents at Steve O’Neil Apartments Go ‘Shopping’ for Holiday Gifts

DULUTH, Minn. —

‘Tis the season for giving, and for residents at the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth, the holidays can be a tough time.

The apartment building in downtown Duluth offers permanent housing for families dealing with poverty and chronic homelessness.

These kids are picking out gifts for their loved ones.

They’re guided by students and volunteers from the early childhood education program at UMD.

The gifts have been donated over the past month on campus.

The goal is to teach even the young ones that the holidays aren’t just about all the presents you get…but the season is for giving to those you love.

“What they’re doing is asking the children a little bit about their family, a little bit about their parent, what is their parent interested in?” explains Associate Professor of Education Molly Harney, a volunteer from UMD that helps out at the apartment building throughout the year. “What’s you mom’s name? What’s your dad’s name? [It’s] providing an opportunity for a relationship to take place.”

After choosing a gift, the kids are able to help with the gift wrapping as well.

“[They get to] think about why we have this holiday season of giving – who are the important people in our lives that we can share with? Living in poverty puts up barriers for that,” Dr. Harney said.

The Steve O’Neill Apartments has 44 units; 35 families living there have children.