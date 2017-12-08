St. Louis River Alliance to Host Annual Open House

Multiple Organizations will be on Hand for the "Seasons of the St. Louis RIver" Open House Tuesday, December 12

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance is pleased to be putting on their “Seasons of the St. Louis River” photo contest celebration and open house Tuesday, December 12 from 4:30 until 6:30p.m.

The event will happen in the Barker’s Island Great Lakes Ballroom (300 Marina Drive, Superior).

The open house is free and open to the public. Those attending will have the chance to hear highlights of the progress being made on the cleanup efforts for the St. Louis River Area of Concern projects.

The St. Louis River Alliance along with the Wisconsin DNR, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will be on hand to share knowledge and speak with those who are looking to learn more and get involved with the restoration.