Wrenshall Students Learn How to Be a Photojournalist

Star Student Program Allows a Student to Bring a Guest Each Week

WRENSHALL, Minn. – A group of twenty-one students at Wrenshall Elementary School got to see what it’s like to be a photojournalist at Fox 21.

Our own photojournalist Adam Jagunich was invited to talk to the class as part of their Star Student Program, where each week a different student is able to invite an adult into class and tell the students about their life or career experiences.

“It opens their eyes to things they had never thought of doing before,” said Ms. Rowland, a second grade teacher at Wrenshall.

Adam was invited by his daughter, Elizabeth, who is a student in the class.