Denfeld High School Students Sing the Sounds of Christmas

Maroon 16 was dressed in costumes from the University of Minnesota Duluth to look the part

DULUTH, Minn. -People in Gary New Duluth were in the holiday spirit at the Second Annual Sounds of Christmas.

Students from Denfeld High School provided the music.

The group calls themselves “Maroon 16.”

The performance was held at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center, which has become a major gathering place in the community.

“It’s important to have events like this to bring people together,” said GND Development Alliance Board Member Fran Morris. “It enforces old friendships, makes new ones.”

In 2018, the development center will expand with a community garden, sports court and a skateboard park.