Final Day for Superior’s Christmas Market

The market is located at the Community Garden of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tonight concludes the Superior Christmas Market that’s based on European holiday traditions.

At the eighth annual market guests could gather around the bonfire, meet friends, shop, and get food and drinks.

But the recent cold weather affected the turnout today.

“This week has been a little slower. Last Saturday it was phenomenal,” said Organizer Steve McDonald. “We had a lot of people stopping by. A lot of folks from the neighborhood stopping by.”

Before coming to superior the Christmas Market was held in Duluth for three years.