UWS Ends Week of Giving With Toy Drive

New this year for the Jackets Giving Back was a visit to the Lighthouse of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s the week of giving at the University of Wisconsin–Superior (UWS) and student athletes are doing their part to make a difference.

After ringing bells for the Salvation Army and caroling through the neighborhoods of Superior for can goods the Yellowjackets held a toy drive.

the week of giving at UWS is dedicated to community service and giving back to the people of Superior.

UWS had a toy drive during the men’s basketball and hockey and women’s basketball games.

Teams are accepting toy donations for the Toys for Tots drive on behalf of the Superior Fire Department.

“We want to be a part pf the community. We want the community to be a part of us,” said Athletics Director Nick Bursik. “That’s what the week is all about for us as an athletics department, kind of help lead that way and really lead community service and volunteering.”

We were told 75 toys were donated so far. Anyone that donated a toy received free entry to the games.