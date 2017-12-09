Washington Studios Holiday Exhibit Highlights Local Artists

The exhibit was made up of live performances, arts and crafts

DULUTH, Minn. – Musicians, artists and painters showed what they’re made of at the 21st Annual Washington Studios Holiday Exhibit.

Some of the artists featured at the exhibit live in the building and are able to work in the comfort of their own home.

Beth Carpenter has lived at the Washington Studios Artists Co-Op for six years and some of her pieces are made from ceramics and hot glue.

Carpenter’s inspiration comes from her imagination and personal experiences.

“That’s what it’s about it to get your heart out there without using words, without having a voice,” said Carpenter.

These type of exhibits help artists pay for their rent and materials and are another outlet to express themselves.