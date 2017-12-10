Cloquet Community Band Performs Classics

Director Carol Risdon's husband, Gene, is a part of the band and he plays the trombone.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For 16 years the Cloquet Community Band has performed its Annual Christmas Concert.

It happens at the Cloquet Presbyterian Church.

Guests were treated to a live performance of holiday classics.

The 22 member band is made up of volunteers and retirees. This year’s band is the largest one they’ve had.

“We all donate our time to the band. None of us get paid or anything,” said Cloquet Community Band Director Carol Risdon. “We just do it for the fun of it.”

This summer will mark the band’s 19th anniversary.