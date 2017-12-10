The Nutcracker Ends Its Season Run In Duluth

In March 2018 the Minnesota Ballet will perform Swan Lake

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ballet performed The Nutcracker for the final time in Duluth this season at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

The Nutcracker is quite popular. More than 1,600 people showed up for Saturday’s performance.

Kristen O’Bey saw The Nutcracker years ago but decided to bring her six-year-old daughter along.

Her daughter just started taking ballet and has a teacher who is in the show.

“It’s her first experience here,” said O’Bey. “I have five children, so we don’t get a lot of time alone together and just to enjoy this time and have fun.”

The Minnesota Ballet’s Nutcracker next tour stop is in Fergus Falls.