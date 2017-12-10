Zenith Bookstore Bringing You An Icelandic Holiday Experience

Different authors will also stop by for book signings during this time

DULUTH, Minn. – You don’t have to travel thousands of miles to experience an Icelandic Christmas custom.

The Zenith Bookstore in Duluth is bringing it to you by pairing books with chocolate.

It’s a tradition done before the holidays and it’s also known as Yule Book Flood, where you gift books and the sweet treat.

When you buy a book as a gift at Zenith, they will then gift wrap it for you with a side of complimentary chocolate.

“People love to read. It’s a great opportunity to find the perfect match for someone,” said Zenith Bookstore Owner Bob Dobrow . “Whether it’s an adventurous story or a love story or a book about boating or a book about politics and current events.”

This goes on for the next two weeks and Zenith has a special holiday catalog for different gift ideas.