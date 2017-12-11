2 Fall Through Ice on St. Mary’s Lake

EVELETH, Minn. – Two males from Iron, Minnesota fell through the ice on St. Mary’s Lake in Fayal Township, just south of Eveleth, late Monday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, first responders arrived on scene, they found two men a 39-year-old, Paul Ollila, and 36-year-old Travis McDonald, clinging onto the ice in an area of open water.

Rescuers were able to remove both men from the water, where they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia and exposure.

Police report that the two men had been traveling on a snowmobile pulling a portable ice house when the broke through the ice.

It is believed the men were in the water for nearly 45 minutes before first responders were able to arrive on scene.