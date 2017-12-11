Bob’s Bike Drive Still Going Strong

DULUTH, Minn.-Bob’s annual Bike Drive is winding down in the Northland, but they still need your help.

The fundraiser gives bikes to needy kids around the holidays, but they still need about $3,000 to pay for the 400 hundred bikes and helmets they are handing out through the Salvation Army.

No matter the case, the event speaks volumes about the Northland’s generosity.

“I love doing it,” said Bob Rogers, of Bob’s Bike Drive. “It’s nice to see the kids, you know how they enjoy the bike, and the helmets they have this year. It’s just a way of giving back. I grew up and didn’t have anything and now I got a little more so I can help.”

To donate a bike or money, visit Marine General. They are also accepting monetary donations through Facebook.