Coffee Conversation: Zenith Bookstore Offers Icelandic Holiday Tradition

In This Week's Coffee Conversation, Zenith Bookstore Owner Angel Dobrow Chats About the Jolabokafloo, or "Yule Book Flood"

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Midwest Roasters Coffee Conversation, Angel Dobrow, Owner of Zenith Bookstore, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about their ongoing holiday event.

The Icelandic tradition is traditionally called Jolabokafloo.

The Zenith Bookstore in Duluth is bringing it to you by pairing books with chocolate.

It’s a tradition done before the holidays and it’s also known as Yule Book Flood, where you gift books and the sweet treat.

When you buy a book as a gift at Zenith, they will then gift wrap it for you with a side of complimentary chocolate.

“People love to read. It’s a great opportunity to find the perfect match for someone,” said Zenith Bookstore Owner Bob Dobrow . “Whether it’s an adventurous story or a love story or a book about boating or a book about politics and current events.”

This goes on for the next two weeks, wrapping up on December 24.

Zenith has a special holiday catalog for different gift ideas.

Click here for more information.

Zenith Bookstore is located at 318 North Central Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota 55807.