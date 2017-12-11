Community Action Duluth Looking for Tax Preparation Volunteers

Volunteers Will Be Trained Before Tax Prep Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth is looking for volunteers to help prepare returns this tax season.

Volunteers are from all walks of life and can be any age from college students to retirees.

Training will be provided to everyone.

The organization will begin preparing taxes on January 27th.

They say last year’s volunteers made a big difference in the community.

“They helped 1,400 people, individuals and families, prepare their tax returns and file them and those families recouped $2.66 million in refunds so that’s all money coming back into our community,” said Julia Cheng, the tax site program manager at Community Action Duluth.

There are two more volunteer orientations coming up. They are on Thursday, December 14th and Tuesday, January 2nd.

Cheng says she will provide training to volunteers outside of those times as well.