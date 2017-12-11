Duluth Fire Department Shops for Northland Kids

The Duluth Fire Department filled carts to spread holiday cheer in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department and Shopko have been partnering up since 2006 to check off a Christmas list for Northland kids in need.

The Duluth Fire Department said doing their part to make sure less fortunate families have a happy holiday, brings them joy. This year the department was awarded $1,000 grant from Shopko. Funds are raised all year round by the fire department to give gifts to the Toyland Express.

“I have been donating to this organization, helping the fire fighters for years. This is my first time to actually be a part of the shopping part of it, so i get to see the other end of it,” retired Fire Department employee Laura Owen said”It’s just exciting to get to help all those kids.”

The fire fighters look forward to this day all year long. To ensure every kid of all ages, can find their favorite gift under the tree, shoppers split up covering each section.

“We find out areas they are short on toys and we put an emphasis on that,” fire fighter Matt Anderson said.

The shopping carts were truly stacked as full as possible.

“The fire department is near and dear to my heart and I am so happy to be a part of this organization to help these kids,” Owen said. “It’s just very very special to me.”

It all came to life as fire fighters cashed out with nearly $5,000 in presents. The gifts were then dropped off at the Salvation Army. If you wish to donate gifts to Toyland Express various drop off locations are around Duluth.