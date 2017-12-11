Duluthians Experience African American Culture at “Black Is”

Event Is The Latest "Taste of Duluth" Program at Zeitgeist

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians had a special chance to experience African American culture on Monday night at this month’s “Taste of Duluth” program at Zeitgeist.

Monday’s event was called “Black Is.”

Guests watched the film “I Am Not Your Negro” and enjoyed cultural food made with Duluth NAACP President Stephan Witherspoon’s family recipe.

“We have oven baked mac and cheese, we have Doc Witherspoon’s friend chicken, we have greens, we have the corn bread based dressing,” said Witherspoon. “It’s on and poppin.”

Zeitgeist will have a new “Taste of Duluth” next month where guests will learn about French culture.