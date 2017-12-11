Fond Du Luth Casino Helping Keep Northlanders Warm

The Fond Du Luth Casino is close to their Salvation Army donation goal.

DULUTH, Minn.- Nearly 8,000 pairs of socks will keep Northlanders warm, thanks to the Fond Du Luth Casino.

The casino is still gathering socks for the Salvation Army to reach their 10,000 pair goal. Last year the goal was exceeded with 12,000 pairs donated. On Monday a check was presented to help support other various projects the Salvation Army has during this busy time of year.

“A number of families typically sign up in November for the food and toys at Christmas time,” Salvation Army director Gordon Mesedahl said. “As of this morning nearly 24 hundred kids will be receiving toys.”

Nearly 16,000 toys will be given out this season. The socks and toys benefit kids from infants to 16-year-olds. Toy donations are also accepted around the Duluth.