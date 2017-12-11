Minnesota, Fond du Lac Band Reach Agreement Related to 1854 Treaty

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Chairman Kevin Dupuis announced an agreement to manage the Band’s fishing, hunting, and gathering rights in the areas of northern Minnesota established in an 1854 Treaty.

The lands within the treaty include an area in northeastern Minnesota that includes portions of Carlton, St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties. It also includes a small portion of northern Pine County and east-central Aitkin County.

The agreement formalizes a collaborative efforts between Minnesota and the Fond du Lac Band as they collect and share data about annual hunting, fishing, and gathering regulations, which has already been in place informally since 1994. In 1996, a court decision upheld the Band’s rights to hunt, fish, and gather natural resources from lands ceded in the 1854 treaty.

The agreement includes the following provisions to ensure consistent hunting and finishing practices and data collection: