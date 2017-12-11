Northern Waters Restaurant to Sell Local Eatery

DULUTH, Minn. – Northern Waters Restaurant in the Woodland area near UMD, will be handing over the keys to its Mount Royal location to new owners.

A new restaurant is expected to open in the space after the New Year – no word on what the new location is supposed to be.

“This has been such a rewarding and creative process,” said Eric Goerdt, co-owner of Northern Waters. ‘We didn’t come to this decision lightly, as staff and customers are like family.”

The decision stems from growth and expansion opportunities within Northern Waters Smokehaus in Canal Park. “We’re continuing to grow at the Smokehaus with our expanding delivery service, catering and mail order. Last December, we sent to every state in the country – it’s clear this needs our full attention to represent the region well.”

Staff was informed of the closing Sunday night. The restaurant will remain open until Dec. 31. Gift certificates will be honored at the Smokehaus.