On Sale Now, ‘The Copper Hen’ Cookbook

Duluth's Best Bread Co-Owner Robert Lillegard Has Released His Third Cookbook, 'The Copper Hen'

DULUTH, Minn. – Cooking can be difficult for many of us, whether it be finding certain ingredients or the time to perfect the best dishes, but one Duluthian is looking to eliminate the hesitation.

Co-owner of Duluth’s Best Bread, Robert Lillegard first dabbled in cookbook writing when he was asked to write the first cookbook for The Duluth Grill.

Since then, the piece has helped him to produce a second book for the Grill, and now Lillegard is expanding his horizons.

“The Copper Hen” was released nearly one month ago.

The Copper Hen happens to be a restaurant in the Metro area, specializing in salads, appetizers, drinks, cupcakes and more.

Lillegard says the restaurant is “Instagram-able,” giving him the inspiration to work on the book.

If you would like to purchase the book, it’s available in Duluth at The Blue Heron Trading Co.