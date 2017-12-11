Protests Continue Against Enbridge Line 3

Pipeline Could be Approved by State in April

CARLTON, Minn.-Protesters gathered in Carlton and the Barnum areas today to express their thoughts on the proposed reconstruction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.

The protesters main contention was Enbridge is storing up pipelines in multiple sites across the region as they get ready to possibly reconstruct the line 3 oil pipeline.

Protesters are arguing that they are storing pipes for a project that has not been approved by the state of Minnesota, which has some people feeling upset.

“I don’t think they are a good idea, I don’t think they’re safe, but the fact they are putting the pipelines in the pipeline yards ready to go in without the proper authority also bothers me,” said Margaret Kirtley-Sternberg, a protester.

Protesters also argued that the permits Enbridge has for storing the pipes, were received illegally by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“I can assure you that permits for Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project pipe yards were issued in compliance with applicable regulations at the time,” Enbridge said in a statement.

Their statement went on to say they’ve been in contact with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and have the approval of that agency to have the storage buildings.

The pipeline could be approved by the state of Minnesota in April.