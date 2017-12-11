Superior High School Students Hold Discussion About Concussions

Kaleb Ullan Got Two Concussions Playing Hockey Last Year and Wanted to Teach Facts to the Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Over the last few years, we’ve all heard a lot about the effects concussions can have on athletes.

Two Superior High School students looked into the information and on Monday, they presented a community discussion about concussions.

Kaleb Ullan was diagnosed with two concussions while playing hockey last season.

This year, he and his friend Blake Hanson decided to teach the community about concussions and how to best prevent them.

Kaleb said it was scary for him and his family as he was treated for two concussions in six months.

He didn’t want others to be as uninformed if a similar situation happened to one of their family members so, for their senior project, he and Blake formed a panel with Kaleb’s neurologist, other medical professionals, and their high school hockey coach to teach other athletes, parents, and coaches what a concussion is and how they’re treated.

“I think it’s pretty much the unknown that scares people because they don’t know a lot of concussions are more severe than others and they don’t know really what’s going to happen next,” said Kaleb Ullan.

The panel also talked about ways athletes can avoid concussions like working on neck strength and wearing proper equipment and mouth guards.