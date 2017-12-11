Survey Finds Medications Accumulating in Minnesota Lakes

WINONA, Minn. (AP) – Scientists have found that medications are making their way through Minnesota’s wastewater systems and accumulating in lake bottoms.

The Winona Daily News reports that University of Minnesota professor Bill Arnold says a survey of Lake Pepin, Lake Winona in Alexandria, and the Duluth Harbor found 10 common antibiotics present in the sediment. All of those bodies of water receive wastewater.

Arnold says tests indicate that some of the antibiotics are from the 1950s.

The discovery has raised concerns about the potential effects exposure could have on people, animals, and food.

Arnold said it’s important to find a way to deal with the accumulation because continued exposure to antibiotics can change responses to the drugs.