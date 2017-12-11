Suspect in Savanna Greywind Death Pleads Guilty

CREWS, 38, OF FARGO, ORIGINALLY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER, KIDNAPPING AND GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO OFFICERS.

Brooke Crews

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Brooke Crews, charged in the murder and kidnapping of Savanna Greywind, changed her plea to guilty.

In Cass County Court this morning she plead guilty to all charges.

Crews, 38, of Fargo, originally plead not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and giving false information to officers.

Crews is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday, January 16th.

The judge revoked her bail.

Monday, November 27, she filed a notice of hearing, change of plea.

A felony change of plea hearing is scheduled for December 11, 2017 in Cass County Court.

Crews’ court-appointed lawyer, Steve Mottinger, says it will be an “open” plea.

That indicates there will not be a plea agreement with the state’s attorneys office.

Crews’ boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn is also charged in the case and is pleading not guilty.

Savanna Greywind, 22, was eight months pregnant when she went missing on August 19th, 2017.

Crews and Hoehn were neighbors of Greywind’s and the expectant mother was allegedly last seen going into Crews’ apartment.

Greywind’s newborn baby was found in Crews’ apartment days after Greywind disappeared.

Greywind’s body was later found in the Red River.

Bail is set for each suspect at $2 million cash.

They are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.