USA Today: MN Is Best-Run State In U.S.

Minnesota has been ranked the best-run state in the country by USA Today.

The report points to — among other things — a median household income $8,000 more than the median income nationwide at $65,599.

The tax base is around $4,400 a year per resident, which is more than all but four states, according to the report.

And the state has saved 10.3 percent of its annual spending in a rainy day fund.

Minnesota also has a nearly perfect credit rating from Moody’s.

